‘Spike Moss Way’: Minneapolis names section of Plymouth Avenue after civil rights champion

Community activist Harry “Spike” Moss, 78, and Plymouth Avenue North share a historic connection in the struggle for civil rights of African Americans in Minneapolis.

When Plymouth Avenue erupted in turmoil in the late 1960s, Moss was there to decry the racial oppression and discrimination that sparked the flames. Moss was also heavily involved with The Way and an alternative school called The City Inc., two organizations on and near Plymouth Avenue that helped improve the lives of African Americans.

On Tuesday, Moss was back on the avenue in front of 400 people on hand to watch the city honor Moss by renaming a stretch of Plymouth Avenue as “Spike Moss Way.”

“I need to publicly say thank you for everybody that stood up with me; everybody that marched with me; everybody that’s fought side by side with me,” Moss said.

Harry “Spike” Moss greets 90-year-old north Minneapolis resident and longtime family friend Lovie “DeeDee” Stewart. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Speaking from a covered stage located not far from where The Way once stood — a site which is now the 4th Precinct Police Station — Moss singled out a few people who helped him throughout his life.

He gave credit to his cousin, Richard Harris, who traveled from Davenport, Iowa, for being “the first person that directed me as a little boy.”

Harris and Moss spent summers together in Missouri when they were youngsters.

“No matter what I did, he told me what was right and what was wrong. He never let me make any mistakes,” Moss said.

Members of the TKO Drumline and Knockout Dance Team perform during a celebration for longtime activist Harry “Spike” Moss. Ben Hovland | MPR News

When Moss moved to Minneapolis, he would find new mentors like boxing coach Ray Wells. He told Moss’ mother he would train and take care of her son.

Wells didn’t just train Moss to box, he taught Moss valuable life lessons, namely, no smoking, no drinking, no drugs.

“I have lived that life that Ray Wells gave me,” Moss said of his days protesting on the streets. “When I started marching, he would always take the right side of my shoulder to protect me, and he would physically protect me. And he did that my whole life.”

Artists, activists, elected officials and close friends took to the stage to honor Moss.

Most highlighted how Moss served the community and inspired its members. That list included northsiders such as Terry Lewis who would go on to co-found Flyte Tyme Studios with Jimmy “Jam” Harris; musician Andre Cymone whose mother Bernadette Anderson not only took in Cymone’s bandmate Prince but also mentored Moss and other young activists.

Harry “Spike” Moss and musician André Cymone embrace during a celebration in north Minneapolis. Ben Hovland | MPR News

“I’m telling you that Spike Moss was the leader, the valiant, brave brother that inspired me and a whole generation,” said Attorney General Keith Ellison. “Your Minnesota president of the Minnesota Senate is Bobby Joe Champion, a disciple of Spike Moss. Your Minnesota attorney general grew up listening to Spike Moss.”

While Moss spoke out against discriminatory police practices, Ellison said, Moss also criticized community violence.

“So Spike has always been ready to call everybody to account, the government, our own community, everybody,” he said. “He’s calling us all to be better all the time.”

Ellison thanked Moss for everything he’s done for the community.

“This whole community owes you a debt of gratitude. This nation owes you a debt. This world owes you a debt,” he said.

Ora Hokes shows off a hat from “The Way,” a nonprofit community center that once occupied the current Minneapolis Police 4th Precinct building. Ben Hovland | MPR News

The attorney general had one last anecdote.

“I was in London, England, talking about the George Floyd case, and somebody asked me, ‘How is Spike Moss doing?’” Ellison said. “That’s a true story.”

The city doesn’t usually name streets after people who are still alive — but the city council made an exception and approved the application submitted by Council Member Jeremiah Ellison.

“We were able to get it done for Spike now so he can see it,” said Moss’ close friend Tyrone Terrill, president of the African American Leadership Council.

Terrill said efforts by Sen. Bobby Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, Council Member Ellison, Mayor Jacob Frey and others made the street renaming possible.

Minnesota Senate president Bobby Champion counts down to the unveiling of a new street sign dedicated to longtime north Minneapolis activist Harry “Spike” Moss. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Spike Moss Way is located between Newton and Lyndale Avenues along Plymouth Avenue.

Moss began his advocacy for civil rights in the 1960s and over the decades has focused on violence prevention, including brokering a truce between gang members in the 1990s. He’s pushed successfully for Metro Transit to hire Black bus drivers.

“This is a bigger victory for the community than [it] is for Spike,” Terrill said. “What it does say to our young people is we should respect Plymouth Avenue even more now.”

The community’s youth need to understand Moss’ personal sacrifice to serve all people, he said.

A street sign dedicated to longtime north Minneapolis activist Harry “Spike” Moss is unveiled during a celebration. Ben Hovland | MPR News

“When you have these jobs as community leaders, community activists, as nationalists, it takes away from your family, from your wife, from your children,” Terrill said. He credited Moss’ wife Sharron.

“Many times you should be home, but when somebody calls and says, ‘I need help,’ then you go.”

Moss told the people gathered Tuesday that love was his guide.

“To this community, everything I did for you was love. I love my people. I often say in my speeches, ‘I love my people.’ I love you when you’re up, I love you when you’re down,” Moss said. “I might not love all that you do, but you can damn sure bet I love my people.”