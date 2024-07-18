Minneapolis police contract vote nears; includes large wage increases and department changes

After months of controversy, the Minneapolis police contract proposal with a large wage increase may cross a major hurdle Thursday morning with an expected vote before the Minneapolis City Council.

The raises in the contract would make Minneapolis police officers some of the highest-paid in the state, but critics argue that the city should negotiate for more police reform in exchange for the cost.

The contract between the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis and the city was negotiated starting last September. It’s already been approved by the union’s members.

It would increase officer salaries by 21 percent over the next three years, which means a recruit at the department’s academy would earn about $85,000 a year by the third year of the contract.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has said the high salaries are necessary to build back the city’s police force, which has lost hundreds of officers since 2020. He has said the raises are justified by their “tireless” work.

The contract also includes provisions that allow the police chief more authority to assign officers and fill vacancies. It also increases the amount of time Chief Brian O’Hara may put an officer on leave after allegations of misconduct and allows the hiring of civilian investigators.

Some on the council, including Council president Elliott Payne, have questioned whether the city could have negotiated more policy changes with the union.

Budget committee chair and Council vice president Aisha Chughtai has said the city’s additional costs for the new contract are projected to be $9.2 million next year and $10.6 million in 2026, which doesn’t include the costs for retroactive pay for officers who have left the department.

The council also will consider shifting state public safety aid to partly cover the additional costs of the contract. The mayor’s proposal would cut funding for the city’s truth and reconciliation efforts, a gun violence collaboration and a transit safety pilot program.

Dozens of residents submitted comments about the proposed contract. Many critics urged council members to vote against it and questioned why a department with low crime clearance rates deserves more money.

Supporters pointed to crime in the city and the struggle to improve law enforcement staffing levels. They argue this contract is a step toward revamping the Minneapolis Police Department, which is currently under state court monitoring with a similar federal process expected along, both of which were spurred by the killing of George Floyd four years ago by a Minneapolis police officer.

The council doesn’t have authority to dictate terms to negotiators. If they vote the contract down, both parties will return to the bargaining table.