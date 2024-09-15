Rookie Brooks Lee's 5 RBIs help Twins rally past Reds 9-2

Rookie Brooks Lee drove had five RBIs, Carlos Santana went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 Sunday for just their fourth win in 12 games.

Ryan Jeffers had two hits and two runs for the Twins, who scored eight times n the sixth and seventh innings to avoid a three-game sweep.

Minnesota (79-70) maintained a 2 1/2-game lead over Detroit (77-73) for the last AL wild card spot. The Twins play at Cleveland on Monday, starting a seven-game trip that ends in Boston.

Cole Sands (8-1) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings, as did Jorge Alcala, who struck out four.

Support Local News When breaking news happens, MPR News provides the context you need. Help us meet the significant demands of these newsgathering efforts.

With the Twins trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Santana hit a one-out double off Rhett Lowder (1-2), who made his fourth major league start. Trevor Larnach walked, Tony Santillan struck out Willi Castro, Jeffers hit an RBI double and Lee put the Twins ahead 4-2 with a two-run single.

Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh against Justin Wilson, a drive off the facing of the second deck in left, and Lee had a a bases-loaded triple down the right field line.

Twins starter David Festa gave up two run, three hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, the second straight Minnesota starter who didn't get out of the fourth inning.

Up next

Reds: Cincinnati starts its final homestand on Tuesday against Atlanta.

Twins: RHP Pablo López (15-8, 3.88) will take the mound on Monday to start a four-game series in Cleveland. The first-place Guardians will counter with LHP Matt Boyd (2-1, 2.18).