Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
Minneapols

Rookie Brooks Lee's 5 RBIs help Twins rally past Reds 9-2

Reds Twins Baseball
Minnesota Twins' Brooks Lee hits a two-RBI single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday in Minneapolis.
Bailey Hillesheim | AP

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Rookie Brooks Lee drove had five RBIs, Carlos Santana went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 Sunday for just their fourth win in 12 games.

Ryan Jeffers had two hits and two runs for the Twins, who scored eight times n the sixth and seventh innings to avoid a three-game sweep.

Minnesota (79-70) maintained a 2 1/2-game lead over Detroit (77-73) for the last AL wild card spot. The Twins play at Cleveland on Monday, starting a seven-game trip that ends in Boston.

Cole Sands (8-1) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings, as did Jorge Alcala, who struck out four.

With the Twins trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Santana hit a one-out double off Rhett Lowder (1-2), who made his fourth major league start. Trevor Larnach walked, Tony Santillan struck out Willi Castro, Jeffers hit an RBI double and Lee put the Twins ahead 4-2 with a two-run single.

Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh against Justin Wilson, a drive off the facing of the second deck in left, and Lee had a a bases-loaded triple down the right field line.

Twins starter David Festa gave up two run, three hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, the second straight Minnesota starter who didn't get out of the fourth inning.

Up next

Reds: Cincinnati starts its final homestand on Tuesday against Atlanta.

Twins: RHP Pablo López (15-8, 3.88) will take the mound on Monday to start a four-game series in Cleveland. The first-place Guardians will counter with LHP Matt Boyd (2-1, 2.18).