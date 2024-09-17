Washington County arrest person of interest after Hugo homicide

A 45-year-old man is in custody in connection with a homicide that occurred Monday in Hugo, a city about 15 miles north of the Twin Cities, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The man was arrested Tuesday morning after an overnight search.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and medical personnel responded to a home on the 15900 block of Ingersoll Avenue North just before 6 p.m. Monday on a report of a medical situation. They found a 68-year-old woman suffering from severe traumatic injuries and she was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The man is considered a person of interest and has not yet been charged in connection with the suspected homicide in Hugo.

Schools in the area were put on alert. In an email sent to parents of students at North Star Elementary, school officials said there was a “police situation” in Hugo Monday night and that there will be a police presence at the school Tuesday.

The situation is not directly related to the school, the email said.

This is a developing story. More reporting to come.