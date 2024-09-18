Lebanon’s Health Ministry says 14 people killed and over 450 wounded in Wednesday’s explosions

Walkie-talkies, solar equipment and other devices exploded suddenly Wednesday at the site of a funeral for three Hezbollah members and a child killed by exploding pagers the day before, according to Associated Press journalists at the scene.

Lebanon’s health ministry says that 14 people were killed and over 450 wounded in Wednesday’s explosions.

Hezbollah and the Lebanese government are blaming Israel for Tuesday’s attack.

Lt. Gen. Derek France, the head of U.S. air power in the Middle East, had been scheduled to talk to reporters at a conference in Maryland on Wednesday but canceled to more closely monitor the situation after the pager attack, a military official said on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing situation.

The official said the attack has prompted the Air Force to reexamine how U.S. forces are positioned in the region in case of retaliation.

It comes after the Navy pulled one of its aircraft carriers out of the region last week following the Pentagon’s decision to keep two carriers in the Middle East for a short time recently.

The Biden administration beefed up the U.S. military presence there to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies and to safeguard U.S. troops. The U.S. has tens of thousands of service members, additional ships and aircraft squadrons based throughout the Middle East to try to keep the conflict from spreading into a wider regional war.

Wednesday’s new blasts come as Lebanon is still thrown into confusion and anger after Tuesday’s pager bombings that killed at least 12, including two children.

Israel declares a ‘new phase’ of war

Israel’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Speaking to Israeli troops on Wednesday, Yoav Gallant made no mention of the mysterious explosions of electronic devices in Lebanon in recent days. But he praised the work of Israel’s army and security agencies, saying “the results are very impressive.”

He said that after months of war against Hamas militants in Gaza, “the center of gravity is shifting to the north by diverting resources and forces.”

“We are at the start of a new phase in the war — it requires courage, determination and perseverance,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed frustration at the surprise escalations that are threatening to derail efforts to broker a cease-fire deal in Gaza.