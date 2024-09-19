Community healing: Groundbreaking honors ‘all lives lost and forever changed’ by 2005 Red Lake shootings

On Saturday supporters will gather for a groundbreaking ceremony on the Red Lake Nation for a memorial dedicated to those affected by the mass shooting in 2005.

The incident began at the perpetrator’s grandfather’s home and ended at the high school. Ten people were killed that day including the shooter by a self-inflicted gunshot.

Memorial efforts are being led by the 3.21.05 Memorial Fund which gets its name from the date of the shootings. A small group of survivors formed the nonprofit in the fall of 2022. The group’s chair, Starr Jourdain, said she wants her fallen classmates to be remembered.

“I was there on that day in school. I’m going to leave it at that,” she said. “But my friends, they died that day. And for me and our group here to just keep their memory alive and keep moving forward for them to get something real nice done.”

Jourdain said 3.21.05 Memorial Fund launched their donation campaign last month.

“We’ve been working for the past couple of years to bring our community together and to heal from the events of that day,” she said.

To help facilitate the memorial program the nonprofit partnered with the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. Jourdain expressed gratitude for the partnership. NMF philanthropy development officer Terri Darco said, “the feeling is mutual.”

“We always feel very fortunate to work with people who are so invested in their communities. With this particular effort, we are honored to have a small part in those who were affected and those who continue to be impacted,” she said. “Working together to build better lives is our mission. Working with partners such as the Red Lake Memorial Fund advisors is how we accomplish that mission together.”

Jourdain said they hope to have the memorial completed by summer. Donations can be made through 3.21.05 Memorial Fund’s Facebook page.