Wagon rolls over at Wisconsin apple orchard, injuring about 25 children and adults

About 25 children and adults were injured Wednesday when a wagon carrying them overturned at a western Wisconsin apple orchard.

The children, parents and chaperones were on a field trip to the orchard in the town of Lafayette, about 10 miles northeast of Eau Claire. One of two wagons being pulled by a tractor turned sideways and rolled over, Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes told reporters.

Hakes said the tractor was traveling at a low speed when the wagon rolled over while going downhill.

“The children were extremely brave — very resilient, extremely brave. I’m very proud of every one of those kiddos. And the chaperones did a fantastic job,” Hakes said to reporters at the scene in a news conference broadcast by WEAU-TV. “The chaperones and the parents that were at the scene had plans. They had a list of children and contact information that was instrumental in reuniting the parents with the children”

Three people suffered critical injuries, while injuries to five others were considered serious. Authorities didn’t say how many of the injured were children.

The elementary school-age children attend a school in Eau Claire.