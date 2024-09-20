Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minnesota News
MPR News Staff
Updated:

Two injured after plane crashes in Shakopee park

An aircraft crashed
A small plane crashed at Scenic Heights Park in Shakopee on Friday. Authorities said two people aboard the plane were injured.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Shakopee police say a small plane crashed Friday at a park on the east side of the city.

Authorities said two people aboard the aircraft were transported to a hospital after the plane went down at about noon at Scenic Heights Park, near East Middle School. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police said there were no reports of other injuries.

a small plane crashed
Friday's plane crash at Scenic Heights Park in Shakopee was not far from East Middle School, in the distance.
Kerem Yucel | MPR News

Photos from the scene showed the plane damaged, but mostly intact, on a grassy slope in an open area of the park.

An aircraft crashed
A Shakopee police officer waits near the scene of an aircraft crash at Scenic Heights Park in Shakopee on Friday.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that went down is a twin-engine Piper PA-44. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area near Scenic Heights Park while the emergency response was underway.