Two injured after plane crashes in Shakopee park
Go Deeper.
Create an account or log in to save stories.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
Shakopee police say a small plane crashed Friday at a park on the east side of the city.
Authorities said two people aboard the aircraft were transported to a hospital after the plane went down at about noon at Scenic Heights Park, near East Middle School. There was no immediate word on their conditions.
Police said there were no reports of other injuries.
Photos from the scene showed the plane damaged, but mostly intact, on a grassy slope in an open area of the park.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that went down is a twin-engine Piper PA-44. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Authorities asked people to avoid the area near Scenic Heights Park while the emergency response was underway.
Support Local News
When breaking news happens, MPR News provides the context you need. Help us meet the significant demands of these newsgathering efforts.