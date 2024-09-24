MSP Airport to build its first-ever sensory rooms to reduce travel stress

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is building sensory rooms for both terminals. They are slated to be completed in 2027 and 2028.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission is partnering with Minnesota-based nonprofit Fraser to design the rooms. They will include features like dimmable lighting, a variety of seating types and sensory-friendly furnishings.

This announcement comes two years after MSP installed a mock aircraft cabin to help people gain confidence in flying. At the time, the former Delta Air Lines cabin simulator was thought to be the first-of-its-kind airport installation.

MSP also hosts a program called “Navigating MSP” which is celebrating 10 years. The program allows participants to take a free practice run through the airport, including experiencing TSA security screening procedures, exploring the terminal, boarding a plane and meeting a pilot and preparing for takeoff.

One of the sensory rooms will be built as part of the Terminal 2 North Expansion. The second room will be part of the expansion of Concourse G in Terminal 1.

“We are so honored to partner with MSP Airport to bring sensory-friendly spaces to individuals who need a different experience at the airport in order to travel,” said Fraser President and CEO Diane S. Cross in a press release. “Our partnership with MSP Airport is a big step toward making Minnesota sensory-friendly for all.”