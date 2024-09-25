Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press

Napheesa Collier scores 42 to tie a WNBA playoff record for points, and the Lynx swept the Mercury

A woman celebrates after winning a game
Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx celebrates after making a shot in the third quarter in Game Two of Round One of the WNBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center on Wednesday in Minneapolis.
Stephen Maturen | Getty

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Napheesa Collier scored 42 to tie a WNBA playoff record for points in a game, and the Minnesota Lynx swept the Phoenix Mercury 101-88 on Wednesday night.

Collier tied Breanna Stewart and Angel McCoughtry for the 42-point record when she made 1 of 2 free throws with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter. It was one of just two misses from the free-throw line in 14 attempts for Collier, who was subbed out with 58.3 seconds left.

Collier, who scored a career-high 38 points in Game 1, became the first player in WNBA history with 38-plus points in back-to-back playoff games. She also set a WNBA record for the most points (80) through the first two games of a playoff series. Collier reached 38 points in Game 2 with 5:55 left in the fourth.

Minnesota plays again on Sunday against Connecticut, which advanced to its sixth consecutive semifinals after an 87-81 victory over Indiana earlier Wednesday.

A woman catches a basketball
Alanna Smith of the Minnesota Lynx grabs the ball for a rebound in the first quarter in Game Two of Round One of the WNBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Mercury.
Stephen Maturen | Getty Images