Napheesa Collier scores 42 to tie a WNBA playoff record for points, and the Lynx swept the Mercury

Napheesa Collier scored 42 to tie a WNBA playoff record for points in a game, and the Minnesota Lynx swept the Phoenix Mercury 101-88 on Wednesday night.

Collier tied Breanna Stewart and Angel McCoughtry for the 42-point record when she made 1 of 2 free throws with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter. It was one of just two misses from the free-throw line in 14 attempts for Collier, who was subbed out with 58.3 seconds left.

Collier, who scored a career-high 38 points in Game 1, became the first player in WNBA history with 38-plus points in back-to-back playoff games. She also set a WNBA record for the most points (80) through the first two games of a playoff series. Collier reached 38 points in Game 2 with 5:55 left in the fourth.

Minnesota plays again on Sunday against Connecticut, which advanced to its sixth consecutive semifinals after an 87-81 victory over Indiana earlier Wednesday.

Alanna Smith of the Minnesota Lynx grabs the ball for a rebound in the first quarter in Game Two of Round One of the WNBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Mercury. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images