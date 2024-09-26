Anonymous donor matches city grant to save Minneapolis shelter from closure

An anonymous donor will match the City of Minneapolis’ $1.5 million grant to save a downtown transitional housing and shelter building from closing permanently.

The aging building, located at 510 South 8th St., is operated by Agate Housing and Services and was set to close on Oct. 9 due to safety concerns.

The Minneapolis City Council recently approved funding to help the downtown shelter avoid permanent closure, but only if Agate matched the city’s donation.

Executive Director of Agate Housing and Services Kyle Hanson says the building has changed thousands of lives over the years.

”Quite honestly, I was looking at putting it on the market, because there weren't any immediate solutions coming forward,” Hanson said. “So this action by the council and this very generous donor have really changed the whole trajectory of the future of this building.”

Agate officials say despite the $3 million secured for repairs, the 42-bed shelter and 95-bed board and lodge program will still close Oct. 9 for repairs. The closure will affect more than 80 residents and 23 employees.

Agate says it is now working with partners to relocate residents and support staff, while seeking additional funds for the full renovation.

Agate officials say it could take up to one year before the shelter reopens.