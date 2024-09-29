Almost a year later, First Avenue workers without a union contract, despite progress

On Saturday, dozens of First Avenue workers picketed outside the iconic downtown Minneapolis venue in their push for a union contract.

The company recognized the union last November.

Since then, both management and the union report bargaining in good faith, making progress over 19 bargaining sessions. But they have yet to agree on workers’ proposals on pay and how to define seniority.

“We love this place so much and we put everything in,” said Pauli DeMaris, who has worked at First Avenue for nearly 20 years. “It’d just be nice to see a little bit of everything that we put in kick back.”

DeMaris said First Avenue pays Minneapolis’ minimum wage of $15.57. He wants to see wages comparable with those at other venues like The Fillmore — which reportedly starts at $20 an hour — if not a living wage.

First Avenue also prefers “working seniority,” where workers accrue seniority the more events they work, whereas workers want seniority to be determined by hire date.



”We just want it to reflect the tenure that we put into this place, as opposed to, ‘OK, well, this person can be available more because they don’t have another job or something,’” DeMaris said.

More than 200 service and event staff are union members, representing workers from across First Avenue’s seven locations, including 7th St. Entry, Depot Tavern, Turf Club, Fine Line, Palace Theatre and Fitzgerald Theater.

Their picket was joined by allies from the labor movement, including Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, and several Minneapolis artists.

”What they’re asking for is basic decency and respect,” said Nadirah McGill, member of the band Gully Boys and an organizer with Twin Cities United Performers. “And if First Avenue wants to continue its legacy of being an open and forward and progressive venue, then they will honor this contract.”

In an email on Saturday, a First Avenue spokesperson said the company ”will continue to evaluate each proposal on its merits” with the aim of finalizing a contract that benefits employees and maintains its ability to operate a sustainable business.

Conversation on wages and benefits began on Sept. 23, according to a First Avenue page providing updates on the negotiation process. The union reportedly presented its proposal then and First Avenue said it would review and respond at bargaining sessions scheduled for next month.