Minnesota News
Andrew Krueger

Campfire ban now in place for Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Two wildland firefighters paddle a canoe
Firefighters paddle on Wood Lake east of Ely while responding to a wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Sept. 15. Ongoing dry conditions have prompted officials to ban campfires in the BWCAW.
USDA Forest Service

Deepening drought conditions have led officials to ban campfires in northern Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

After a summer of plentiful rain, the turn to much drier weather in recent weeks has led to increasing risk of wildfires. The fire danger in parts of the Boundary Waters was listed as “extreme” this week, with a threat of explosive growth of any fires that may start.

In response, the Superior National Forest is now banning campfires, charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves in the BWCAW until further notice. Gas or propane cookstoves are still allowed.

Rangers will be informing paddlers currently in the wilderness about the new restrictions.

Outside the BWCAW, while campfires are still allowed across the rest of the state, authorities are urging people to use extreme caution. There’s little if any rain in the forecast over the next week.

Wood Lake Fire

As the campfire restrictions take effect, authorities reported an increase in activity in recent days at the smoldering Wood Lake Fire in the BWCAW.

The fire about 15 miles east-northeast of Ely was first spotted on Sept. 10, and had shown little activity last week.

But the fire spread by about five acres amid warm, dry, windy conditions on Sunday; it’s now estimated at about 32 acres in size. Forest Service officials said aircraft dropped water on the fire Sunday and Monday.

The BWCAW’s Wood Lake entry point, and several lakes and portages in the area, are closed due to the fire.

The fire is believed to be human-caused and remains under investigation.