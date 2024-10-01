Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff
Updated:

Lockdown at Minnetonka HS lifted; authorities determine 'suspicious' people were a work crew

A view of traffic along a highway
Emergency vehicles gather outside Minnetonka High School on Tuesday morning, after reports of a suspicious person on campus. This view is looking west from a traffic camera along State Highway 7. Authorities later issued an all-clear, saying it was a work crew at the school.
Minnesota Department of Transportation

Minnetonka High School was placed into lockdown on Tuesday morning as police responded to a report of suspicious people on campus. Authorities later said it was a work crew on the roof of the school.

“The situation has been resolved,” Minnetonka police reported just after 10 a.m., after confirming the identities of the people.

In a statement, Minnetonka Public Schools officials said the work crew “didn’t follow protocol to check in with the main office before they started work. We did not know who they were, so police were called.”

The initial report had prompted a large police response to the campus off State Highway 7 in the western Twin Cities metro.

Students and staff were held in their classrooms until police resolved the situation. Minnetonka school officials said they’re grateful for the quick law enforcement response.