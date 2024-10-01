Minnesota United specialty license plate now available

After a long wait, Minnesota United soccer fans can now get an official team license plate for their vehicles.

The Loons unveiled the new plate Tuesday, featuring the team’s logo on a black background. The lettering is white and sky blue.

It’s available for purchase through Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services, including in-person or online at drive.mn.gov.

Like other specialty sports plates, the Minnesota United plate requires an additional $30 annual fee. For the Loons plate, those proceeds will go to the Minnesota Loon Restoration Project, managed by the state Department of Natural Resources.

Support Local News When breaking news happens, MPR News provides the context you need. Help us meet the significant demands of these newsgathering efforts.

The team said the money will support “long-established community science monitoring programs like the Loon Watcher Survey and Loon Monitoring Program where Minnesotans can get directly involved in helping us help loons; community engagement and education on how to protect and conserve loons; protecting and enhancing loon habitats with focuses on natural shorelines, and loon ecological research.”

The new Minnesota United plate joins a specialty sports plate lineup that already featured the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx and Wild.

Those all went on sale in January, but there was a delay for Loons plates. That’s because state law required that money raised by specialty sports plates go to a team’s foundation — something Minnesota United doesn’t have. A legislative revision earlier this year allowed the plate to move forward.

The new plate also is the second Minnesota plate to feature a loon. While the Minnesota United logo features a stylized version of the state bird, there’s also a “Critical Habitat” plate featuring a lifelike depiction.