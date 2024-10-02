From Walz’s hometown to an American Legion, Minnesotans react to governor in VP debate

At the Loose Moose Saloon in downtown Mankato, there was consensus among those at a watch party supporting Gov. Tim Walz: The former hometown high school football coach delivered when it mattered most for his teammate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Around 100 people filled a banquet room at the saloon a block from the Minnesota River. Many wore Harris-Walz ball caps and T-shirts. John Considine arrived in his red Mankato West football jersey, a memento of his 1999 state championship season when Tim Walz was his coach.

Just before the debate started, Considine said he was confident that Walz would hold his own because of his authenticity.

“He does a great job in communicating,” Considine said. “I think he’s a very sincere individual.”

From left to right: Aaron Miller, Paul Gorman, Janice Gorman and Joe Kunkel watch the vice presidential debate on a large screen at the Loose Moose Conference Center in Mankato. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Walz and Vance sparred for nearly two hours over issues including climate change, immigration and abortion.

The group of Walz supporters cheered when the governor criticized Vance for spreading lies about Haitian immigrants eating dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio, and when Walz blasted state abortion bans that followed the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“This is about health care. In Minnesota we are ranked first in health care for a reason: we trust women, we trust doctors,” Walz said.

Joe Kunkel walks through the Loose Moose Saloon during the vice presidential debate in Mankato. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Throughout the debate, Walz also highlighted Minnesota's paid family and medical leave and universal school meal laws. When it was over, Barb Keith of Mankato — a volunteer with the group Faith in Minnesota — said that made her proud.

“I thought he was really strong in bringing out all the examples of how Minnesota is doing what he wants to do nationally,” Keith said. “And I know that many of us here tonight have been part of making that happen.”

Aaron Miller, who teaches U.S. History at Mankato West and coached with Walz, said the governor delivered his message with integrity.

“He wasn’t looking for meme-worthy lines. He really took this as a very earnest challenge, and I think he performed very well in it.”

People cheer for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz during a vice presidential debate watch party at the Loose Moose Conference Center in Mankato. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Republicans react at American Legion Post in Chanhassen

At the American Legion Post in the southwest suburb of Chanhassen, a few dozen supporters of the Trump-Vance ticket watched the vice presidential candidates face off.

A Minnesota Political Action Committee called the Conservative American PAC sponsored the watch party.

Vicki Ernst, who chairs the PAC, said Vance clearly won the debate.

“JD Vance was very factual, and he was very articulate,” Ernst said. “He really did speak to the American people.”

A GOP debate watch party in Chanhassen. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

The only other person at the GOP watch party authorized to talk to a reporter was Dresden Lonnes, an 18-year-old man from Waconia. He, too, thought Vance did a good job.

“I think JD Vance won the debate because he talked about the issues that Americans care about,” Including immigration and the economy, Lonnes said.

Lonnes said he’s getting involved in politics because he realizes politicians have a big impact on people’s lives and he’s looking forward to casting a vote for the first time in a presidential election.

“I’m a young man. I just got a job. I don’t have a lot of money,” Lonnes said. “Vance is just talking about the issues that Americans care about, like making things affordable, lowering prices, lowering inflation. And Trump did that when he was in office. And Kamala Harris, when she’s been in office, all the prices have gone up.”

Dresden Lonnes, 18, says he is struggling to make ends meet because of relatively high prices. He thought Sen. JD Vance did a good job talking about American's economic concerns. Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

Watching near where George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis

At the Peoples’ Way, the former Speedway gas station at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, community members arranged rows of benches as a motorized projector screen slowly unfurled beneath the building’s awning.

The intersection was where Minneapolis police officers murdered George Floyd in May 2020.

Roughly a dozen people gathered to watch the debate, screened via a projector onto the side of the abandoned gas station building. The enlarged faces of Gov. Tim Walz and fellow vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance appeared side-by-wide with the murals of people killed by law enforcement.

Community members watch the vice presidential debate at the “People’s Way” at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis. Ben Hovland | MPR News

George Floyd’s murder did not come up during the debate, or past criticisms from Republicans of Walz’s handling of subsequent riots.

The crowd cheered loudest for Walz’s questions aimed at Vance’s refusal to say that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. “Did he lose the 2020 election?” drew cheers from the crowd.

Community member Sam Pitmon said he was glad that Walz “finally held JD Vance’s feet to the fire."

“I felt JD Vance was being disingenuous in a very reassuring way,” Pitmon said.

Community member Sam Pitmon (right) watches the vice presidential debate at the “People’s Way” at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis. Ben Hovland | MPR News

MPR News photojournalist Ben Hovland contributed to this story.