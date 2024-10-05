Man arrested for alleged terrorist threats against Minneapolis synagogue

Minneapolis police officers have arrested a man who allegedly made terroristic threats against a Minneapolis synagogue.

Last month, staff at Temple Israel reported receiving several phone calls from an individual threatening to “shoot up” the synagogue.

Police say that same man was observed outside Temple Israel on Thursday with a firearm. He reportedly fled the area before officers could arrest him.

Officers located and arrested the man Friday night. A gun was not recovered.

He is identified as a 21-year-old from Richfield. MPR News does not usually name suspects unless they are formally charged.

Minneapolis police Chief Brian O’Hara credits the arrest to extra patrols deployed near synagogues and Jewish community centers ahead of the Jewish holy days and the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

“Everyone in Minneapolis has the right to feel safe in their communities, and we will ensure our Jewish neighbors are protected as they celebrate the holy days,” said O’Hara, in a statement. “We take all threats made against our religious institutions seriously and will continue to hold the individuals accountable who threaten any of our city’s houses of worship.”