MSU Mankato launches new applied ag school, partnership with South Central College

Minnesota State University, Mankato announced the launch of the new School of Applied Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

MSU Mankato Provost David Hood called it a “a once-in-a-generation development” during Monday’s announcement.

“The decision to invest in the creation of this school is in direct response to the needs of our industry partners across greater Mankato and the region,” he said.

The launch aims to increase student enrollment, retain local talent and foster regional partnerships, Edward Inch said, MSU Mankato president.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

“I believe deeply in the transformative power of education and the important mission that public higher education plays in uplifting our communities, our state and beyond, as we decide what our future should be and build toward it,” Inch said. “Our workforce and culture needs skilled, educated people who know more than the basics … but most importantly … they will find new ways to make the difference that they hope for.”

Establishing this new applied agriculture school during a time when colleges and universities are experiencing declining student enrollment is taken into account, said Aaron Budge, interim executive director for the School of Applied Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

Budge added he’s optimistic they’ll retain students by adding new agriculture programs, developing more partnerships in the region and expanding the food and agriculture industry. He said the university wanted to add more programs so students would be interested in working in state.

“This, of course, will require creativity and innovation,” Budge said. “We need to apply an equity lens to our efforts and connect with new communities and new partners. Our goals will be aggressive and influential. Our mission is applied learning … by establishing the School of Applied Ag, we will bring greater visibility to these programs.”

A new transfer program

Another announcement came in the form of the 2+2 program to provide a pathway to advanced degrees that benefits both South Central College and MSU Mankato, as well as the local ag industry. Students can start by earning their associate’s degree at SCC, then transfer to MSU Mankato to finish their degree or they can start at MSU and take classes at SCC.

SCC President Annette Parker said there were limited-to-no options for students to stay in Minnesota to finish such degrees. She said they often go out-of-state and do not return.

“We have the richest soil in America,” Parker said. “This is where they should have a career for the future, to stay here and help the Minnesota economy.”

SCC students earning an associate’s degree in agribusiness will be able to transfer to MSU Mankato’s bachelor’s degree in agronomy program.

Brian Larsen of North Mankato is one of the first students in the program.

“Most interesting part was that we don't need to have two more years of general ed credits,” Larsen said. “We already have the two years of college courses from South Central that [are] already mixed into the four years. So that was the biggest thing for me, because I would not be doing four more years after the two I’ve already done.”