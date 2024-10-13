Remembering Kevin Grossheim, the Voyagers National Park ranger who died trying to save others

Friends, family and community members gathered in International Falls on Sunday to remember Kevin Grossheim, a National Park Service ranger who died on Oct. 6.

Grossheim, 55, of Kabetogama, died after responding to a late-morning call for help from a family stranded on an island in Voyagers National Park, near International Falls. High winds and rough waters had pushed their boat up on the shoreline, leaving them stranded.

Grossheim picked them up, but the Park Service boat he operated capsized on its way back to the mainland. The family was able to swim back to shore, but Grossheim didn’t surface. His body was later found after a three-hour search.

“Kevin was an everyday hero that managed to avoid recognition, himself, and present it to others,” said Kabetogama Fire Chief Brian Wichner. “He gave the ultimate sacrifice in his life for a family he didn’t know, for a job that he loved, for his integrity.”

Grossheim began his career at Boston National Historical Park in 1993 and worked seasonally at Curecanti National Recreation Area in Colorado, according to the National Park Service. He also worked at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore before beginning his 23-year tenure as a commissioned law enforcement park ranger at Voyageurs.

Earlier this month, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay told MPR News that Grossheim was active in the community.

“He volunteered with fire and EMS, and really had a servant’s heart, and he died doing what he liked to do, and that was helping people,” Ramsay said.