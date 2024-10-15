Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
MPR News Staff

Defending champion hockey team MN Frost will play extended season this year

PWHL Nickname Logos Hockey
This image released by the PWHL shows the new logo for the Minnesota Frost hockey team on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.
Courtesy of PWHL

The Minnesota Frost professional women’s hockey team will open the 2024-25 season at home against the New York Sirens on Dec. 1 at the Xcel Energy Center.  

The team, which is defending its championship title, will sport a new name, new uniforms and a new general manager — Melissa Caruso — this season. 

“It will be so exciting to see this team hit the ice for the first time as the Minnesota Frost in December,” said Caruso in a statement.

The new season schedule includes rematches against playoff rivals Boston and Toronto during the first week of December. 

The Professional Women’s Hockey League also announced that all six teams will play 30 games this year — which is slightly longer than last season’s schedule.