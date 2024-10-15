St. Paul police chief addresses violence resulting in three deaths over four days

Three people have died over the last four days in St. Paul, according to police chief Axel Henry.

There are charges in two of the incidents, but Henry says they are still investigating the others.

“The fatal stabbing case from Friday on the 200 block of East Seventh Street has already been forwarded to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for charging,” Henry said.

St. Paul’s chief said the victim from the shooting at the post office on West Seventh Street on Sunday is in stable condition, and that suspect was charged Tuesday with second degree attempted murder. The two people involved are reportedly coworkers.

Two deaths on Wheelock Parkway several blocks from each other are still at the investigation stage. Henry said they are not known to be connected.

“The investigation into the fatal shooting from Saturday near the intersection of Wheelock Parkway and Woodbridge Street is making progress but is still ongoing,” Henry said.

There are no updates in the fatal shooting near Wheelock Parkway and Jackson Street Monday night.

“I have no doubt, in relation to these two cases that are yet to be charged, that we will find those responsible and we will get those charged as well,” Henry said. “I applaud the work of our people in getting this far, in these four cases, but we as a community must put our foot down and solve these cowardly acts. Again, solving these crimes is not the solution. Preventing them is.”

Henry advocated for better resources and housing opportunities for people experiencing mental health crises, as well as creating opportunities for young people, as ways to address violence.

The St. Paul Police Department said Monday’s fatal shooting was the 22nd homicide of the year in the city.