Walz on 'The View': 'Mind your own damn business' is a good way to live

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appeared Monday on ABC’s “The View” weeks after his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris. He said of one of his unofficial campaign slogans, “Mind your own damn business,” is a good way to live, making Americans better neighbors.

Here are some highlights of the interview:

After Harris struggled on ‘The View’ to come up with differences between her possible administration and Biden’s, Walz was ready

Walz was asked about how the Democratic ticket would bring change after Election Day.

He pointed to Harris proposing expanding Medicare funding so that it covers home-care costs for the “sandwich generation,” or Americans caring for aging parents and children at the same time.

“I think she’s really leaning into these issues that impact people first,” Walz said, “Those are pretty big differences.”

Walz was asked about his past misstatements and said it was important to be precise about his words

But he said that wasn’t the same as Republican former President Donald Trump’s constant, deliberate misstatements.

“I do think it’s important that we’re careful about how we speak,” Walz said of making previously misleading statements, that he later had to correct. Those included talking about his service in the National Guard and past travel to China.

“But I think the public sees,” Walz added, “Just the massive amount of misinformation that gets out there,” driven by Trump.

Walz responded to Donald Trump’s McDonald’s stop

Walz said on “The View” that Harris “actually worked at McDonald’s. She didn’t go and pander, and disrespect McDonald’s workers, by standing there in your red tie: Take a picture.”

Trump visited a Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Sunday, gleefully working the fry station and answering questions from reporters in the drive-thru.

Walz was also asked on “The View” to name one nice thing about Trump, but demurred. He offered only that one positive is, “He will not be president again.”