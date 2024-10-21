Minneapolis Police Department investigating after a 3-year-old was fatally shot

A 3-year-old child was shot Monday afternoon on the 2300 block of Jefferson Street Northeast in Minneapolis.

Police responded to a 911 call at 12:45 p.m. saying a child had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene they rendered aid with emergency personnel. The child was transported to a hospital where they died.

Assistant Chief Christopher Gaiters said they are looking into whether this was an accident.

“We are working diligently to find out what happened to this child. Currently not a ton of information but what we do know is that a child is deceased and we're looking for witnesses, any help from the public with any information,” Gaiters said.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.