Minnesota Lynx enter offseason with five starters ready for 2025

Starters Courtney Williams, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith, Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier continue with the Lynx following the Minnesota team’s hard fought finals series. The New York Liberty won on Sunday in overtime.

“Having our starting five is really, really valuable, because I think we learned a lot with each other,” McBride said at a press conference Tuesday. “We went to two game five series in the playoff run. That builds character, that builds cohesion, that builds trust, that builds belief within that group. It’s about the people you’re going to war with.”

Courtney Williams looks forward to more time with the Lynx after considering retiring last year when she was with the Chicago Sky.

“Now this time I’m like I got a couple more years in me. And again this is a testament to this organization and the people I'm around and it just changed my mindset,” Williams said.

Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx reacts after her teammate Bridget Carleton was fouled late in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty at Target Center. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

After a controversial end to the finals match off against the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve did not mention the officiating of WNBA games, a hot topic since Sunday.

Napheesa Collier said despite a difficult Game 5, she is beginning to use it as fuel for the future.

“It motivates me to never try to have the game close again where it could be decided by whoever was decided by,” Collier said.

The loss was also hard on the veteran McBride.

“I just wanted it so bad. You know, chips fell as they did, but I don’t think I’ll ever get over it,” McBride said. “I’m supporting my teammates and things like that, but it’s hard to see. It’s hard to, you know, replay it in your mind, especially when you’re out there. It’s hard, you know, and as athlete as what you live for is playing championship games.”

Reeve said she will be taking some time away in the off season. In past seasons she began to prepare for the following year before the season was officially done.

“As you can imagine, this has been a lot in this year, and so you won’t be able to find me for a while,” she said. “I’m going to truly shut down for the first time, and I don’t know how long.”

Fans celebrate after the Minnesota Lynx defeated the New York Liberty in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at Target Center. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Coach and players alike said fan support, and “Go Lynx” signs around the metro helped energize them.

Minnesota had earlier celebrated a Timberwolves run deep into playoffs, falling to the Dallas Mavericks in May.

“Obviously, you know you hear about the dynasties and you see all the pictures of what it was like for the teams that were in the finals before, but actually being a part of it this year was so awesome. And that’s what you live for as an athlete, as a pro athlete,” McBride said. “We know they’re showing up and showing out for us.”