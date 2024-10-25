Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
The Associated Press

Wild play the Flyers following Kaprizov's 2-goal game

Coyotes Wild Hockey
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 12 in St. Paul.
Matt Krohn | AP

The Minnesota Wild hit the road to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

This comes after Kirill Kaprizov's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Wild's 4-2 win.

Philadelphia is 1-5-1 overall and 0-2-0 in home games. The Flyers have a -15 scoring differential, with 16 total goals scored and 31 allowed.

Minnesota is 4-0-1 in road games and 5-0-2 overall. The Wild have gone 5-0-1 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello has four goals and four assists making him a top performer for the team. Marat Khusnutdinov has over the past 10 games.

For the Flyers, Matvei Michkov has scored three goals with four assists. Jett Luchanko has over the past 10 games.

In the last 10 games, the Wild have 5-0-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 1.2 penalties and 2.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

The Flyers, 1-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.