St. Paul police shoot, critically injure man at corner of University and Snelling

St. Paul police officers shot and critically wounded a man Monday night at a busy intersection in the city.

Authorities said the man pointed a handgun at officers; the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. St. Paul police said the officers involved were wearing body cameras that were activated, and several police accountability groups have called for the immediate release of that footage.

According to the initial police account, officers responded to calls reporting shots fired just before 7:45 p.m. and found a man carrying a handgun near the corner of Snelling and Charles avenues.

Police said the man pointed the gun at himself, refused officers’ directives to put down the gun and walked south on Snelling toward University Avenue.

“While this was happening, there were numerous vehicles and pedestrians in the area. When the man reached University Avenue West and Snelling Avenue he stopped moving south and instead walked around in the intersection,” the initial police news release states.

After continued negotiations to get the man to put down the gun, police said “officers used less-lethal projectiles in an attempt to get him to put down the gun but were unsuccessful. The man then pointed the gun at officers, and they fired their service weapons striking him.”

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition.

The officers involved have been placed on standard administrative leave. The intersection of University and Snelling — including bus and light rail service — was closed overnight as the BCA investigated, but the agency reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday that it was back open.

Several community and police accountability groups, including Communities United Against Police Brutality, raised concerns about the circumstances of the shooting and scheduled a press conference for Tuesday morning.

“We are demanding that unredacted versions of all body-worn camera footage in this incident be released to the public immediately,” the groups said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.