Stauber, Schultz clash in only debate in 8th District Congressional race

In the only debate scheduled in the Congressional race in Minnesota’s sprawling 8th District, GOP U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber painted DFL challenger Jen Schultz as a liberal tied to President Joe Biden, while Schultz criticized the incumbent for failing to accomplish more for the district in his three terms in office.

The 40-minute debate was hosted by WDIO in Duluth. It was rescheduled for Tuesday after Stauber canceled last week because of a scheduling conflict.

The race is a rematch from two years ago, when Stauber earned 57 percent of the vote to defeat Schultz, a former state lawmaker and economist at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

For decades the 8th District voted reliably Democratic. But in recent years, Republicans have scored convincing victories as rural areas have shifted rightward and the district absorbed more conservative-leaning areas to the south and west.

During the debate, Stauber attempted to tie Schultz to what he called the “failed, far-left” politics of the Biden administration and leaned into his support for former President Donald Trump, who won the 8th District by 15 points the last two presidential elections.

“There’s only one presidential candidate that will open up the mines on the Iron Range, and that is Donald Trump,” Stauber said, referencing Trump’s backing of a controversial proposed copper-nickel mine near Ely.

Stauber blamed the Biden administration for running up inflation, failing to address illegal immigration and not doing more to prevent conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“If you go back and look four years ago under Trump, we had peace and security around the world, because peace through strength, the Reagan Doctrine, works,” Stauber said.

Schultz in turn criticized Stauber for failing to pass a bipartisan border security bill and for not supporting funding for Ukraine. “He’s giving Putin the keys,” she said.

At one point Stauber told Schultz, “You have no idea what you're talking about when it comes to the Middle East.”

In response, she said, “I'm not going to argue with you about what you think I know and I don't know, but if you're in Congress, you should be solving this problem.”

Schultz repeatedly criticized Stauber for spending too much time blaming the Biden administration and not enough time delivering for people in the 8th District.

She cited his vote against a bipartisan infrastructure bill that provided $1 billion in funding to replace the Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior, Wis.

“He has passed only two of his bills into law. He named a post office and he created a task force, but he has passed no legislation to address all the issues he talks about,” Schultz said.

Mining differences

The sharpest exchange between the two came after a question over mining. The district is home to six operating taconite mines on the Iron Range, and three proposed mines for copper, nickel and precious metals.

Stauber touted his introduction of legislation that would return mineral leases to Twin Metals, which is seeking to open an underground copper-nickel mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. And he criticized the Biden administration for placing a 20-year mining moratorium on federal land near the wilderness.

Schultz blamed Stauber for failing to build consensus around the issue, to advance mining projects while also addressing concerns of potential water pollution.

“I have to tell you that my opponent absolutely is anti-mining,” Stauber said.

Schultz said that’s not true, calling herself pro-mining. “But I want to do more than just mine our rock,” she said. “I want to make steel on the Iron Range. I want to think big. I want to have a vision for the future.”

Both candidates said they would accept the outcome of the election, regardless of the result.