Voting in Fargo or Cass County? Here are the choices on your ballot.

Fargo and Cass County residents will vote on candidates for North Dakota governor, state Legislature, and auditor, along with several ballot initiatives and local offices.

North Dakota doesn’t have a formal voter registration process. All voters need to do is bring ID to the precinct voting site. These forms of identification include a state issued driver’s license, a non-driver ID, a tribal ID or tribal letter, or a long term care certificate.

On election day, Nov. 5, people can vote in person between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Find your polling location at casscountynd.gov/elections or the North Dakota Secretary of State website.

Cass County voters can mark their ballots at several polling locations throughout the county or by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots are only sent to people who have had their application verified by the Cass County Finance Office.

Statewide elections

North Dakota U.S. Senate

North Dakota U.S. Representative

North Dakota Governor and Lt. Governor

Kelly Armstrong and Michelle Strinden - Republican

Merrill Piepkorn and Patrick Hart - Democratic

Michael (Coach) Coachman and Lydia Gessele - Independent

State Auditor

Public Service Commissioner

Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Legislature elections

State Senate District 10

State Senate District 16





State Senate District 46

State Representative District 10

State Representative District 16

State Representative District 22

State Representative District 44

State Representative District 46

Cass County Elections

While three commissioner districts are up for re-election this year, only District 5 has a competitive race. The county commissioners offices are considered nonpartisan.

County Commissioner District 5

Keith Gohdes

Joel Vettel

District Court Judge No. 8

North Dakota Ballot Initiatives

Constitutional Measure No. 1

This measure amends and reenacts sections 12 and 13 of article IX of the Constitution of North Dakota, relating to terminology describing public institutions.

This constitutional measure would amend and reenact sections 12 and 13 of article IX of the Constitution of North Dakota, relating to the replacement of outdated terminology describing public institutions of the state. The amended sections are summarized as follows: the “school for the deaf and dumb of North Dakota” is changed to the “school for the deaf and hard of hearing”; a “state hospital for the insane” is changed to a “state hospital for the care of individuals with mental illness”; an “institution for the feebleminded” is changed to a “facility for individuals with developmental disabilities”; and a “state hospital for the mentally ill” is changed to a “state hospital for the care of individuals with mental illness.”

A yes vote means a voter approves the measure as summarized above. A no vote means a voter rejects the measure.

Constitutional Measure No. 2

This measure amends and reenacts sections 2, 3, 4, and 9 of article III of the Constitution of North Dakota, relating to the process for approving initiated constitutional amendments, the requirement of a single subject for each petition and measure, the individuals able to circulate a petition, and the requirement that all ballot measures must be voted on at the primary and general election.

This constitutional measure would amend and reenact sections 2, 3, 4, and 9 of article III of the Constitution of North Dakota, relating to initiated constitutional amendments. The proposed amendments would require both constitutional and non-constitutional initiated measures to be limited to one subject as determined by the Secretary of State, who may not approve the initiated petition if it comprises more than one subject; require that measure sponsors be qualified electors; require that only qualified electors may circulate a petition; require petition signers to provide a complete residential address; and increase the number of signatures required to place a constitutional initiated measure on the ballot from four percent to five percent of the North Dakota resident population. Additionally, the proposed amendments would require that constitutional initiated measures approved by the Secretary of State be voted upon by the voters at the next primary election and, if approved by a majority of the voters, voted upon at the general election immediately following the primary election; if the measure fails at either the primary or general election, the measure is deemed failed.

Constitutional Measure No. 3

This measure amends and reenacts section 26 of article X of the Constitution of North Dakota, related to spending and transfers from the legacy fund.

This constitutional measure would amend and reenact section 26 of article X of the Constitution of North Dakota, relating to spending and transfers from the legacy fund. The measure intends to decrease the amount of principal available for spending each biennium and clarify the distributions from the legacy fund. The proposed amendments would require transfers and earnings accruing prior to July 1, 2017 to be deemed as the principal of the legacy fund; reduce the amount of the principal of the legacy fund available to be expended during a biennium from fifteen percent to five percent; require the state investment board to invest the moneys in the legacy fund, not limited to the principal; and on July first of odd-numbered years, require the state treasurer to make a distribution of the legacy fund earnings into a legacy earnings fund.

Initiated Measure No. 4

This measure amends sections 1, 14, 15, and 16 and repeals sections 4, 5, 7, 9, and 10 of article X of the North Dakota Constitution related to prohibiting all political subdivisions from levying any tax on real property except for bonded indebtedness until paid.

This initiated measure would amend sections 1, 14, 15, and 16 and repeal sections 4, 5, 7, 9 and 10 of article X of the North Dakota Constitution. It would prohibit political subdivisions from levying any tax on the assessed value of real or personal property, except for the payment of bonded indebtedness incurred through a certain date, and would require the state to provide replacement payments to political subdivisions of no less than the current real property tax levies. It would limit the debt of a political subdivision to an amount not to exceed two and one-half percent of the full and true value of the real property in the political subdivision; however, by a vote, an incorporated city could increase its indebtedness to four percent and a school district could increase its indebtedness to five percent. It would allow an incorporated city to become indebted in an amount not exceeding two percent of its full and true value for water and sewer projects. It would require a political subdivision incurring indebtedness to provide for annual revenues to pay the debt payments when due and would prohibit a political subdivision from issuing general obligation bonds secured with tax levied on the assessed value of property.

Initiated Measure No. 5

This measure creates a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code related to related to the legalization of cannabis and related regulation.

The initiated measure would create a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code. It would allow for the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by individuals who are 21 years of age and older; direct a state entity to regulate and register adult use cannabis production businesses, dispensaries, and their agents; provide protections for individuals who are 21 years of age or older who use cannabis; provide penalties for violations of the chapter; preserve certain employer rights regarding use of cannabis products by employees; supersede local ordinances that otherwise would prohibit the purchase, sale, use, delivery, or growing of cannabis by or to individuals 21 years of age or older; and provide that fees must be appropriated for administration of this chapter.

The estimated fiscal impact of this measure includes revenues of $10,227,600, expenses of $8,324,275, and an undetermined amount of additional costs associated with behavioral health and social impacts for the 2025-2027 biennium.