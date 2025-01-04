Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff

Minneapolis police investigating first homicide of 2025

A photo of a yellow crime scene tape with police cars in the background.
Police crime scene tape near 36th Street East and Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis on December 2020. A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Friday night.
Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

Minneapolis police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a 21-year-old man in north Minneapolis as the city’s first homicide of 2025.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 3200 block of Fremont Avenue North just before 11 p.m. There, they found a man who appeared to be seriously wounded by gunfire. Police say officers administered medical aid to the man before he was transported to North Memorial Medical Center where he later died.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara is asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact MPD. 

“Our investigators will work tirelessly to try and find answers about what happened to this man for his family,” said Chief O’Hara. “I urge anyone who may know what happened to contact our investigators.”

Preliminary crime data provided by the city of Minneapolis show there were 79 homicides recorded in the city in 2024. That is higher than pre-pandemic levels, but less than the 96 homicides recorded in 2021.