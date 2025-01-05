Lawyers challenge guilty verdicts in human smuggling case that left four dead at U.S.-Canada border
The two defendants convicted in a human smuggling case continue to argue for their innocence, filing separate motions for acquittal or new trials to the U.S. District Court in Fergus Falls on Friday.
Harshkumar Patel and Steve Shand stood trial on charges they were involved in the operation that resulted in a family of four from India freezing to death as they attempted to cross the U.S-Canada border in January 2022.
A federal jury found Patel and Shand guilty on all four counts related to human smuggling in November.
The defendants argue there is insufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The evidence submitted in Court at trial was woefully deficient and the government has failed to meet its burden of proof,” reads Patel’s motion.
Both defendants allege the government did not share materials in a timely manner that may have impacted the credibility of prosecution witnesses, preventing their right to a fair and just trial.
Patel and Shand are currently scheduled for sentencing on March 31. They face up to 10 or 20 years in prison on each count.
