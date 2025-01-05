Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
Feven Gerezgiher

Lawyers challenge guilty verdicts in human smuggling case that left four dead at U.S.-Canada border

A courthouse
Two men convicted of human smuggling in federal court in Fergus Falls, Minn., seen Nov. 21, 2024, hope the court will reconsider the verdicts.
Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

The two defendants convicted in a human smuggling case continue to argue for their innocence, filing separate motions for acquittal or new trials to the U.S. District Court in Fergus Falls on Friday.

Harshkumar Patel and Steve Shand stood trial on charges they were involved in the operation that resulted in a family of four from India freezing to death as they attempted to cross the U.S-Canada border in January 2022.

A federal jury found Patel and Shand guilty on all four counts related to human smuggling in November.

A family photo of four
Jagdish Patel, Vaishaliben Patel, Vihangi Patel, and Dharmik Patel were found dead near the U.S.-Canada border during a blizzard.
Courtesy of Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The defendants argue there is insufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The evidence submitted in Court at trial was woefully deficient and the government has failed to meet its burden of proof,” reads Patel’s motion.

Both defendants allege the government did not share materials in a timely manner that may have impacted the credibility of prosecution witnesses, preventing their right to a fair and just trial.

Patel and Shand are currently scheduled for sentencing on March 31. They face up to 10 or 20 years in prison on each count.

Canada US Border Deaths
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson, Manitoba, on Jan. 20, 2022.
John Woods | The Canadian Press via AP, File