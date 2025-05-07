Trump nominates candidate for next U.S. attorney for Minnesota

President Donald Trump has nominated Minneapolis attorney Daniel Rosen to serve as the next U.S. attorney for Minnesota.

Rosen, who was one of three candidates recommended for the position by Minnesota’s Republican congressional delegation, will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Republican Reps. Tom Emmer, Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber issued a statement Wednesday calling Rosen “one of the sharpest legal minds in the entire country.”

Rosen has more than 30 years of experience as an attorney, focused on commercial litigation in federal and state courts.

In recommending Rosen to Trump, the GOP representatives wrote that he “has used his expertise to advocate for community and charitable issues, especially matters of particular interest to the American Jewish community.”

Rosen is a U.S. Navy veteran and graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School.

If confirmed, he’ll replace President Joe Biden’s appointee Andy Luger, who stepped down as U.S. attorney ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota has had a particularly high profile in recent years as it prosecutes defendants in the Feeding Our Future fraud case.

Luger’s office and other law enforcement agencies also launched a coordinated effort to crack down on gangs and violent crime in the Twin Cities.