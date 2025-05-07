13-year-old arrested after allegedly firing at sheriff's deputies in NW Wisconsin

Authorities in northwest Wisconsin say a 13-year-old boy was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly firing several gunshots at sheriff’s deputies. No one was hurt.

The incident started just after 4:30 p.m. at a home along State Highway 35, about 10 miles south of Superior. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call reporting “an out-of-control juvenile throwing and breaking things.”

The first deputy to reach the scene encountered the 13-year-old on the home’s back porch. The 13-year-old allegedly said the deputy “would have to shoot him,” then went into the home and came back out with a long gun.

“The deputy took cover around a corner and a shot rang out. The deputy took the reporting person away from the scene and then covered the house” as other deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Over the course of the next hour the suspect emerged from the house and fired the gun in the direction of deputies at least three times. One deputy heard a shot go over his head.”

The 13-year-old eventually left the home with the gun, went into a garage and emerged wearing a tactical vest — at which point he was taken into custody.

Douglas County Sheriff Matt Izzard in the news release commended responding deputies “for their professionalism in bringing about a peaceful conclusion to what could have been a tragic outcome.”