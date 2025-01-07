Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Politics and Government News
Stephen Fowler, NPR
Atlanta

Jimmy Carter's funeral services begin in Washington, D.C., today

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!
In this photo, members of law enforcement in uniform walk on snowy ground toward the entrance of the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. The Capitol dome rises in the background.
Members of law enforcement walk toward the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center entrance during Monday's snowstorm.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The remains of former President Jimmy Carter are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., where he will be honored with a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol before lying in state through Thursday morning.

The casket carrying the 39th president will leave the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, where thousands of mourners paid their respects over the weekend, and will travel to Dobbins Air Reserve Base before boarding Special Air Mission 39 to Joint Base Andrews.

Carter died Dec. 29 at age 100.

While Carter's four-plus decades out of office were marked by humanitarian efforts around election monitoring and tackling global public health issues, his time in Washington was marked by a tumultuous economy and international conflict, and this left him unpopular with an American public distrustful of the federal government.

Carter's casket will leave Joint Base Andrews and travel to the U.S. Navy Memorial, paying tribute to his time in the service as a lieutenant who worked on nuclear submarines, before a horse-drawn caisson leads a procession to the Capitol.

A service in the Capitol rotunda with members of Congress is slated to begin at 3 p.m., and members of the public are invited to pay their respects until 7 a.m. Thursday, when Carter's remains will travel to Washington National Cathedral for his National Funeral Service.

Watch the funeral events at the feed below on Tuesday, and tune in at 2:30 p.m. ET for NPR's live special coverage:

Thursday afternoon, Carter's remains will return to Georgia for a private service at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where Carter taught Sunday School well into his 90s, before he's buried at the family home next to his wife, Rosalynn Carter.

Copyright 2025, NPR