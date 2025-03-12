Walz warns Department of Education cuts could put students, schools at risk

Gov. Tim Walz said cuts to the Department of Education could have a big impact on funding for Minnesota’s schools.

The Department of Education announced plans Tuesday to cut nearly half its staff, as the Trump administration aims to dismantle the department.

Walz visited an elementary school in Fridley on Wednesday. He and first lady Gwen Walz read a book to a 2nd grade class and said federal funding and staffing is needed for public school systems like this one.

“One of the great achievements we’ve had is public schools, and the ability to recognize not one size fits all for students,” Walz said. “But what we’re seeing right now is that there’s not a desire at the federal level to adhere to both those values and the commitment to getting it done.”

Federal officials said cuts will impact all divisions of the Department of Education but would allow programs protected by law to continue, including student loans, Pell grants and funding for special education.

But state officials said it’s unclear what agencies would distribute that funding if the Department of Education is cut down.

Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett said the state filed a formal request with the federal government for clarity on that question; federal officials have yet to respond.

“Uncertainty is not a strategy,” Jett said. “Disrupting the foundation of our schools without a clear plan puts students, teachers and communities at risk.”

Minnesota got about $2.2 billion in federal funding for education last year. The bulk of it goes toward supports for students with more needs; that includes special education, English language learning programs, and reading and math specialists.

Fridley Superintendent Brenda Lewis said the district needs those funds: 80 percent of the school’s students meet poverty guidelines, and 80 percent are students of color. She said many of them rely on programs funded by federal dollars to keep up in class.

Without knowing exactly where the money will come from next year, the district can’t include it in a budget. That could mean layoffs.

“It’s creating this horrific feeling where, instead of our 2nd grade teachers thinking about their lesson planning, they’re thinking about, ‘Will I have a job next year?’” Lewis said.

Walz said he’ll work with state leaders to make sure money goes towards special education and other services for students who need additional support — as long as the state is still getting that funding.

“I think we need to understand states cannot backfill for this,” he said.