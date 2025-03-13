White House withdraws nomination of David Weldon to run the CDC

Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
WASHINGTON - MAY 24: Rep. Dave Weldon (R-FL) who opposes the Castle-DeGette bill speaks during a press conference after the House of Representatives voted today to ease restrictions on federal financing for embryonic stem cell research May 24, 2005 in Washington, DC. The 238-to-194 vote in favor is short of the 290 needed to override a presidential veto. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Dr. Dave Weldon, who served in the House of Representatives from 1995 to 2009, is no longer a candidate to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. His nomination was withdrawn shortly before a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to wait a little longer for a new leader.

The White House withdrew its nomination of Dr. Dave Weldon, a former Florida congressman, shortly before his scheduled appearance before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Thursday.

A White House official not authorized to speak publicly told NPR that Weldon didn't have the votes needed for confirmation by the Senate.

President Trump announced Weldon as his pick to lead CDC on Truth Social in November, praising Weldon's experience as a medical doctor, army veteran, politician and family man.

In the months since, Weldon's record on vaccines has been scrutinized, including debunked claims about vaccine safety.

Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington who sits on the health committee, said that Weldon had made some of those claims in a Feb. 20 meeting with her.

"I was deeply disturbed to hear Dr. Weldon repeat debunked claims about vaccines — it's dangerous to put someone in charge at CDC who believes the lie that our rigorously tested childhood vaccine schedule is somehow exposing kids to toxic levels of mercury or causing autism," she said in a statement released in response to the withdrawal of Weldon's nomination.

Weldon, a Republican, represented a district in central Florida from 1995 to 2009. After his stint in the House of Representatives, he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2012 and the Florida House of Representatives in 2024, but has otherwise kept largely out of the public eye.

After his congressional career, Weldon returned to practice as an internal medicine doctor in Florida, and recently held leadership positions at Privia Quality Network Central Florida, a company that supports physician practices. He was also board chairman for the pro-Israel advocacy group Israel Allies Foundation, according to forms he submitted to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Copyright 2025, NPR