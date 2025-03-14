U of M board of regents prohibit faculty statements on ‘matters of public concern’

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Friday voted to prohibit U of M colleges, centers, institutes and "other academic or non-academic units” from making statements on “matters of public concern or public interest.”

The issue came to the forefront in 2023 after three U of M academic departments published statements on their department websites in solidarity with Palestinians, following the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

“Official positions taken on these controversial issues by the units are perceived to be positions taken by the university and those positions can have significant consequences to the university, both internally and externally,” said Janie Mayeron, chair of the Board of Regents.

Mayeron said “matters of public concern” can include political elections, court decisions, new legislation, armed conflicts, police action and natural disasters.

Under the new policy, departments are prohibited from sharing statements through university channels expressing solidarity with others or seeking to advance a particular position on a matter of public concern, according to Mayeron.

It specifies that the U of M president is the primary spokesperson for the university and position statements should be made only “on matters that have an actual or potential impact on the mission and operations of the university.”

A faculty-led taskforce on institutional speech had consulted a range of community members and external stakeholders on the topic and found many people, including student leaders, wished for fewer statements “on matters of public concern.”

The taskforce also reported on how such statements could inhibit an inclusive climate on campus. According to their report, the risks to an inclusive climate include “inhibiting open dialogue and debate; impeding the independent formation of opinions following critical evaluation of evidence; chilling free expression by those who hold minority or dissenting viewpoints; violating the principle of academic freedom; and alienating valued partners and stakeholders in the broader University community.”

The taskforce had advised the Board of Regents to allow faculty to express position statements because of their relevant disciplinary expertise, but many regents said those statements are being perceived as a position of the university at large.

Last year, 26 state legislators signed a letter demanding the immediate removal of those department’s statements and suggesting the University of Minnesota would face reduced funding otherwise. A state senate committee further criticized the University of Minnesota over its “leniency” towards pro-Palestinian activism.

Now, the university is one of more than 50 schools under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education as part of President Donald Trump’s executive order that seeks to “investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in leftist, anti-American colleges and universities.”

This week, the Trump administration announced it would also investigate the University of Minnesota for its diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“Our fiduciary duty as regents is to protect the university and to chart a course that ensures it remains alive and well to pursue its mission of education, research and outreach,” said Mayeron.

Regents emphasized the resolution does not apply to statements by individuals, nor scholarship by U of M faculty.

Regent Robyn Gulley was one of three regents who voted against the resolution. She said hundreds across the U of M community had reached out concerned about how it can be used to restrict speech. She pointed to how disease prevention is considered controversial now.

“We are stewards of this first amendment, of the right to free speech, of the right to free association, and it's our work to ensure that our experts can speak about what they know,” said Gulley. “Going after universities is right out of the playbook of authoritarian regimes.”

Students and faculty packed the regents meeting to protest the resolution, often interrupting speakers in support.

“When free speech is under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” they chanted.

A student organizer said one student was arrested as a result.

U of M President Rebecca Cunninham will report on how the policy is being implemented and its impact at a Board of Regents meeting in October.

MPR News reporter Estelle Timar-Wilcox contributed to this report.