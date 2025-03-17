Town halls aim to air farmers, rural residents concerns 

Rising concerns over the potential impacts from tariffs on family farms, cuts to health care and the uncertainty of trade wars have rural communities gathering together for town halls.

The Minnesota Farmers Union is sponsoring two town halls on Tuesday, March 18 in Jackson and Sleepy Eye. Similar meetings are also planned around the state later this month and in April. These events are free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to discuss what they need and want from their government representatives.

“We’re opening it up to people to talk about farm issues, but also talk about public policy issues so people got a voice,” said Ted Winter, executive director of Minnesota Farmers Union. “You have to get people a chance to educate, to let politicians and let people know what’s going on in their lives and how it impacts them.”

Though there were several good years after the last trade war during the first Trump administration, many farmers are still recovering. Winter said there are still some markets that Minnesota hasn’t gained back yet.

The recent tariffs imposed on China — which purchases 50 percent of soybean crops from the United States — will negatively affect prices and ultimately burden farmers who are barely surviving.

“We need to do whatever we can to try to get the value of the farm commodity,” Winter said. “To a point where it pays the bills and gives (farmers) a little bit to eat too. They just can’t break even. I mean, if you had a job and you went to work every day and after 40 hours you just broke even, you paid your expenses, for your rent and you paid a little bit to get you back and forth to work, and that’s all you had, you didn’t have anything left over, why would you work?”

If You Want To Go:

Minnesota Farmers Union Town Hall

Where: Pizza Ranch 206 3rd St. Jackson, Minn.

When: 9:30 a.m., March 18

Minnesota Farmers Union Town Hall

Where: Sleepy Eye Brewing Company 121 Main St. W Sleepy Eye, Minn.

When: 6:30 p.m., March 18

Pre-registration is requested online at bit.ly/PeoplesTownHall