Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff
Updated:

Employee fatally stabbed at Kwik Trip store in Mankato

car in gas station parking lot
Mankato police sealed off the Madison Avenue Kwik Trip early Tuesday morning after a clerk was murdered. A suspect is in custody.
Tim Krohn via Mankato Free Press

Authorities in Mankato say an employee at a Kwik Trip store was fatally stabbed early Tuesday. A suspect is in custody.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the convenience store at 1549 Madison Ave. — just east of Victory Drive — just after 3 a.m. They found an employee on the floor of the Kwik Trip, unresponsive, with a knife wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“In reviewing store surveillance footage, officers were able to identify the suspect,” police said in a news release. “The 28-year-old male was taken into custody a short time later at his residence without incident.”

Charges are pending. Police have not released the name of the victim or further details about the circumstances of the stabbing. There were no reports of anyone else injured.

Kwik Trip CEO Scott Zietlow called the killing of the store employee “an unimaginable tragedy.”

“This is a devastating loss for all of us, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” Zietlow said in a statement. “As a company, we are fully committed to supporting our coworkers through this painful ordeal. The suspect is in police custody, and we are working closely with law enforcement authorities to understand what happened.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting local authorities with the investigation.