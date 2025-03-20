Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
History
Tom Bowman, NPR

Pentagon restores webpages of Black veterans, Navajo Code Talkers and others after outcry

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!
Jackie Robinson is shown in military uniform signing a contract with a farm team for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Jackie Robinson, shown here in military uniform signing a contract with a farm team for the Brooklyn Dodgers, is among the veterans whose Department of Defense webpages were removed — and then restored — as part of the Trump administration's scrubbing of references to DEI material.
Courtesy Bettmann Archive

The Pentagon has restored some of its webpages that highlighted Black veterans such as Jackie Robinson, the Tuskegee Airmen and Vietnam-era Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. Charles Calvin Rogers, as well as the Navajo Code Talkers from World War II and the Japanese American 442nd Combat Regiment.

Two Defense Department officials not authorized to speak publicly told NPR that these and others were taken down through a review of thousands of stories, photos and videos meant to remove diversity, equity and inclusion material in line with Trump administration policy guidance.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot had said in a statement:

"Everyone at the Defense Department loves Jackie Robinson, as well as the Navajo Code Talkers, the Tuskegee airmen, the Marines at Iwo Jima and so many others — we salute them for their strong and in many cases heroic service to our country, full stop. We do not view or highlight them through the prism of immutable characteristics, such as race, ethnicity, or sex. We do so only by recognizing their patriotism and dedication to the warfighting mission like ever other American who has worn the uniform.

"DEI — Discriminatory Equity Ideology does the opposite. It Divides the force, Erodes unit cohesion and Interferes with the services' core warfighting mission.

"We are pleased by the rapid compliance across the Department with the directive removing DEI content from all platforms. In the rare cases that content is removed — either deliberately or by mistake — that is out of the clearly outlined scope of the directive, we instruct the components and they correct the content so it recognizes our heroes for their dedicated service alongside their fellow Americans, period."

Regardless, one of the Pentagon officials said the ongoing review was too hasty in some respects and used search terms such as "gender" and "gay," which also led to the flagging of images of the Enola Gay, the aircraft that dropped the atomic bomb on Japan during World War II. "The review is ongoing and meant to comply with the policy and not erase history," the official said.

Copyright 2025, NPR