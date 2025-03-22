Here are some of the Minnesotans competing in this year’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament

By Dane Mizutani | Pioneer Press

It’s officially March Madness and this is the last chance for Hopkins graduate Paige Bueckers to win that elusive national championship. She’s done pretty much everything else during her time at UConn.

Though she’s by far the biggest name of the bunch, Bueckers isn’t the only player from Minnesota that will be competing in March Madness.

Not by a long shot.

Here some of the other Minnesotans competing in this year’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament:

Tessa Johnson, No. 1 seed South Carolina, St. Michael-Albertville: She is a very important piece off the bench for the defending national champion Gamecocks.

Paige Bueckers, No. 2 seed UConn, Hopkins: As the straw that stirs the drink for the Huskies, she has been stuffing the stat sheet, averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

Natalie Mazurek, No. 2 seed TCU, Eden Prairie: She has only appeared in 13 games so far for the Horned Frogs.

Alyssa Ustby, No. 3 seed North Carolina, Rochester Lourdes: She has been very effective in the paint for the Tar Heels, averaging 10.6 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Jordan Zubich, No. 3 seed North Carolina, Mountain Iron-Buhl: She is not a part of the rotation for the Tar Heels at this point in her career.

Liza Karlen, No. 3 seed Notre Dame, Stillwater: After transferring to the Fighting Irish, she has earned her playing time on a team capable of making noise.

Ayoka Lee, No. 5 seed Kansas State, Byron: As the leader of the Wildcats, she is averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Finley Ohnstad, No. 5 seed Kansas State, Lakeville South: She appears to be redshirting for the Wildcats.

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn in Columbia, S.C., Feb. 16. Nell Redmond | AP

Olivia Olson, No. 6 seed Michigan, Benilde St. Margaret’s: In her first year on campus, she has been a godsend for the Wolverines, averaging 16.2 points to lead all scorers.

Adalia McKenzie, No. 8 seed Illinois, Park Center: She is a veteran presence for the Illini in the backcourt, which is always crucial when the pressure gets ramped up.

Lilly Meister, No. 9 seed Indiana, Rochester John Marshall: Since stepping into the starting lineup for the Hoosiers, she has carved out a niche for herself.

Lauren Jensen, No. 9 seed Creighton, Lakeville North: As the leader for the Blue Jays both on and off the court, she is as valuable to her team as anybody in the nation.

Molly Mogensen, No. 9 seed Creighton, Farmington: She is averaging 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists for the Blue Jays.

Mallory Brake, No. 9 seed Creighton, Hastings: She has started every game for the Blue Jays and has done all the dirty work down low.

Kiani Lockett, No. 9 seed Creighton, Minnetonka: After seeing her playing time steadily increase throughout her career, she has stepped into the starting lineup for the Blue Jays.

Paige Meyer, No. 10 seed South Dakota State, Albany: She is the engine for the Jackrabbits on offense, averaging 12.0 points and 5.3 assists.

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee (50) during a college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, March 22, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. Colin E. Braley | AP

Kallie Theisen, No. 10 seed South Dakota State, Wayzata: She contributes with some useful minutes off the bench for the Jackrabbits.

Madison Mathiowetz, No. 10 seed South Dakota State, St. Mary’s: She has started every game for the Jackrabbits and has averaged 8.7 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Ellie Colbeck, No. 10 seed South Dakota State, Fergus Falls: There has not been much playing time for her so far with the Jackrabbits.

Jenna Guyer, No. 12 seed Green Bay, Centennial: She has been a spark plug off the bench throughout her career with the Phoenix.

Miah Meyer, No. 12 seed Green Bay, Glencoe-Silver Lake: After transferring to the Phoenix, she has established herself as a part of the rotation.

Maren Westin, No. 12 seed Green Bay, Becker: As she gains more experience at the next level, she has been exclusively used as a reserve for the Phoenix.

Ellie Buzzelle, No. 12 seed Green Bay, Rogers: After transferring to the Phoenix, she has yet to find a role on the court.

Sophie Lahti, No. 12 seed Green Bay, Pine City: She has played sparingly during her first year on campus.

North Carolina guard Alyssa Ustby dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SMU, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Dallas. LM Otero | AP

Kierra Wheeler, No. 13 seed Norfolk State, Robbinsdale Cooper: She is a leader for the Spartans, averaging 15.6 points and 9.0 rebounds.

Anna Olson, No. 15 seed Vermont, Monticello: She is the leading scorer for the Catamounts, averaging 12.8 points to go along with 5.2 rebounds.

Kelly Boyle, No. 16 seed UNC Greensboro, Hopkins: She has worked herself into a spot where she’s now a part of the Spartans’ rotation.