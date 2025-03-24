Punk show mass shooting victims react as teen gets 23 years

The teen who killed a man and wounded six others at a Minneapolis punk show in 2023 is headed to prison. A judge Monday gave 18-year-old Dominic Burris a 23-year sentence for the shooting on the city’s south side.

On Aug. 11, 2023, Dominic Burris and another teen appeared at a home in the East Phillips neighborhood in search of alcohol. The house was not only a residence for musicians, it was also an intimate performance venue known as Nudieland — a cornerstone of the Minneapolis punk scene.

August Golden — who lived there — turned the teens away. But they came back, and Burris opened fire, killing Golden and wounding six others. At Burris’ sentencing hearing Monday, Golden’s partner Caitlin Angelica said Golden brought out the best in everyone he met.

“His patience, encouragement and endless ability to charm everyone who crossed his path brought me warmth and a new sense of security,” Angelica said.

Angelica said she ran for cover and was unable to comfort Golden as he bled to death on a bed of poppies that he’d planted in memory of his father.

Caitlin Angelica stands for a portrait inside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Nov. 11, 2024. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Burris — who was 17 when he attacked the punk show — was prosecuted as an adult and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault. In exchange for the plea, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office agreed to drop five other assault counts.

Angelica told the court that she has complex feelings about sending the young man to prison.

“I believe this world and the systems we live under are the reason we are standing in this courtroom today. I believe this country breeds scarcity and scarcity breeds violence. I believe hurt people hurt people. In turn, I do not believe prison can do much good for the longevity of a human mind and body,” Angelica said.

Nudieland shooting victim Tonio Alarcon-Borges stands for a portrait outside the Hennepin County Juvenile Justice Center in Minneapolis on Nov. 11, 2024. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Tonio Alarcon-Borges had to have a kidney removed after suffering a gunshot wound to his torso. Alarcon-Borges said for true justice, Burris must dedicate his entire life to mending the terror he inflicted.

“I do not think that anyone is evil, even with the harm they cause if they stay on the right path for the future. I hope that past his incarceration, I can see his progress and maintain my forgiveness,” Alarcon-Borges said.

August Golden and Caitlin Angelica met in 2019 and started dating in 2021. The two connected over music, sharing a passion for punk. Courtesy of Caitlin Angelica

Jenny Dotson was also at the show. They said Golden was six feet away from them when he was shot. A split-second later Dotson suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound to their thigh and said the pain was indescribable.

A year and a half later Dotson continues to struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, including auditory hallucinations of gunshots and recurring dreams of trying to save Golden’s life. After the sentencing hearing, Dotson added that an unanswerable question remains in their mind.

“What do we do with children who commit egregious crimes, children who have been failed by their caretakers, the system and society, failed at such a young age that they would choose to shoot into a crowd of strangers and walk away from blood and screams? I don’t have an answer, and I’m OK with that,” Dotson said.

Jenny Dotson, who was shot in the thigh during the 2023 mass shooting at a Minneapolis punk show, speaks to reporters following the sentencing hearing for convicted shooter Dominic Burris on Monday. Matt Sepic | MPR News

Defense attorney Matthew Swiontek acknowledged that some of Golden’s loved ones may not think that the 23-year sentence is enough. But he agreed with many of the victims when he said the “punishment bureaucracy” of the criminal justice system does little to mitigate the harm to people who’ve experienced violence as children. Swiontek said child protection was involved in Burris’ life beginning when he was a newborn.

“Dominic experienced abuse as early as three years old,” Swiontek said. “He was exposed to significant drug and alcohol use by his caregivers, neglect, poverty, and family members being incarcerated. Dominic was first given alcohol by a family member at age nine and was encouraged to drink it until he felt drunk.”

Given the opportunity to make a statement in court, Burris apologized to Golden’s loved ones.

“I like to pray a lot. I like to pray for myself every night. I like to pray for August. I think about where he’s at, and I hope that he’s not in a bad place, but in a peaceful place,” Burris said.

After the hearing, Angelica said she was surprised to hear Burris say her late partner’s name.

“I think apologies are, personally speaking, accepted when there is action shown. And it takes a long time for someone to be able to make the change happen,” Angelica said.

Cyrell Boyd — who fired into the air during the attack — pleaded guilty in juvenile court to aiding an offender. He’s receiving treatment at the Red Wing juvenile facility and will remain under state supervision until he’s 26.

Under Minnesota law, Burris must serve two thirds of his sentence in prison. With credit for the year he’s been in jail, he’ll be eligible for supervised release in about 14 years.