Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Politics and Government News
Dana Ferguson

Special election to fill former Sen. Justin Eichorn’s seat set for April 29

building on horizon
Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Brian Bakst | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

The special election to fill an open Senate seat in northern Minnesota will happen on April 29.

Gov. Tim Walz scheduled the election after the former senator was arrested and resigned last week.

The Walz order allows for a potential primary election on April 15 if multiple candidates are running for a single party nomination, which is likely given interest so far. Candidates can begin filing for the race on Wednesday and have a deadline to file before April 1.

The 6th District Senate seat came open last week after Justin Eichorn resigned. Eichorn is charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. His next appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday.

More than half a dozen people have announced their intention to run for the seat representing the district that runs from Brainerd in the south up to Grand Rapids. 

They are:

  • Nisswa Mayor and former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan

  • Former Breezy Point Mayor Angel Zierden

  • Marketing executive Josh Gazelka, the son of former Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka

  • Rental business owner Keri Heintzeman, the wife of GOP Rep. Josh Heintzeman

  • Retired veterinarian John Howe is also running as a Republican

  • Magician and Army veteran Steve Cotariu 

  • Former state House candidate Emily LeClaire is running as a DFLer 

  • Scientist and substitute teacher Nicole (Nicky) Hardy is also after the Democratic nomination

The Senate currently has 34 Democrats and 32 Republicans.

The winner will take office with just a couple of weeks remaining in the legislative session where passage of a new two-year budget is the top task.