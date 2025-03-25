Special election to fill former Sen. Justin Eichorn’s seat set for April 29

The special election to fill an open Senate seat in northern Minnesota will happen on April 29.

Gov. Tim Walz scheduled the election after the former senator was arrested and resigned last week.

The Walz order allows for a potential primary election on April 15 if multiple candidates are running for a single party nomination, which is likely given interest so far. Candidates can begin filing for the race on Wednesday and have a deadline to file before April 1.

The 6th District Senate seat came open last week after Justin Eichorn resigned. Eichorn is charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. His next appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

More than half a dozen people have announced their intention to run for the seat representing the district that runs from Brainerd in the south up to Grand Rapids.

They are:

Nisswa Mayor and former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan

Former Breezy Point Mayor Angel Zierden

Marketing executive Josh Gazelka, the son of former Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka

Rental business owner Keri Heintzeman, the wife of GOP Rep. Josh Heintzeman

Retired veterinarian John Howe is also running as a Republican

Magician and Army veteran Steve Cotariu

Former state House candidate Emily LeClaire is running as a DFLer

Scientist and substitute teacher Nicole (Nicky) Hardy is also after the Democratic nomination

The Senate currently has 34 Democrats and 32 Republicans.

The winner will take office with just a couple of weeks remaining in the legislative session where passage of a new two-year budget is the top task.