Minnesota Republicans look to DOGE model for state government efficiency commission

Minnesota lawmakers are discussing the creation of a state commission similar to the federal Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

GOP Rep. Elliott Engen has a bill to create the Commission on Government Efficiency and Ethics. The commission would consist of a panel of six citizens who would investigate fraud in state agencies and potential conflicts of interest in the Legislature. Three members would be appointed by Republicans and three by Democrats.

Engen says problems could be exposed by having an independent body examining government.

“I would like to see an independent commission that’s overseeing the ethics and efficiencies within our government, and really allow them and unleash them with the resources to go after bad actors,” Engen told MPR News.

The bill has not yet been scheduled for a hearing and committee deadlines are approaching. A Senate companion bill was introduced by Republican lawmakers this week.