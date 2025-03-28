U.S. Highway 169 near Shakopee reopens after fatal crash

Southbound U.S. Highway 169 has reopened near Shakopee, after a closure lasting several hours Friday morning following a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Old Brick Yard Road. The State Patrol said the pedestrian died in the collision. Two people in the vehicle were not physically injured.

Further details on what happened, and why the pedestrian was on the freeway, were not immediately available.

Southbound traffic was diverted off Highway 169 at the Old Brick Yard Road exit while investigators continued to work at the crash scene. The highway reopened to traffic by 8:45 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Highway 169 were not affected by the closure.