Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
St. Paul News
Mark Zdechlik

St. Paul mayor declares state of emergency for trash collection

A man talks into a microphone
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared a state of emergency over trash collection on Monday.
Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared a state of emergency to ensure trash collection will continue uninterrupted.

FCC Environmental Services will start collecting trash for the majority of St. Paul residential households this week. Carter’s declaration temporarily suspends zoning regulations to allow trash collection while a zoning dispute is settled.

“Trash collection is not optional,” Carter said Monday. “It’s a basic public service that impacts the health and safety of every single person in our community. This week, over 65,000 St. Paul households are scheduled to have their trash picked up by a new provider. That change must happen on time and without disruption.”

Carter is asking the St. Paul City Council to extend his three-day emergency declaration for 90 days so the city can work through the zoning issues, which center around 560 Randolph Ave., the St. Paul headquarters for FCC Environmental Services.

City officials declared the property compliant with zoning requirements, but an appeal of that decision was approved by City Council, delaying the approval process.

Nearby residents have expressed concerns about noise, air pollution, traffic congestion and other issues if the facility is allowed on the site near West 7th Street.

“The proposed trash truck site at 560 Randolph Avenue doesn’t align with our community’s vision for a vibrant and thriving West 7th,” opposing neighbors wrote on a community website against the fueling center. “Moreover, it doesn’t align with decades of city-adopted plans that support this vision and it is in direct contrast to a minimum of 12 policies from the current 2040 Comprehensive Plan. This issue is much bigger than just our neighborhood: when citywide planning and community participation is ignored and disregarded — the future of St. Paul, our riverfront, and West 7th is bleak.”

The headquarters would include a compressed natural gas station for fueling, maintaining, and storing 30 collection trucks. 

The city said it awarded FCC Environmental Services a seven-year contract, which also includes recycling services for 1,770 residential properties with five or more units.