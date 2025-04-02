Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
St. Paul News
Alex Haddon

St. Paul closes Alliance Bank Center skyway

empty building
Alliance Bank Center building in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday. The skyway through Alliance Bank Center is now almost completely closed. 
Gracie Stockton | MPR News

The skyway through Alliance Bank Center is now almost completely closed. 

St. Paul city officials announced in a Wednesday press release that connections through Osborn370 and Treasure Island Center on the building’s southwest end will remain open. The remaining connections have been shut down. The press release said the closure will “protect the integrity of the building” until a future use is decided. 

The building’s former property owner, Madison Equities, effectively walked away from the building in mid-March. St. Paul is acting as an intermediary in the company’s absence and plans to maintain Alliance Bank Center’s fire suppression and alarm systems.

Alliance Bank Center
The lobby of the Alliance Bank Center in downtown St. Paul.
Lisa Ryan | MPR News

“We know the Alliance Bank Center’s closure and related impacts are disruptive for the full downtown community,” St. Paul Downtown Alliance President Joe Spencer said in the press release. “But these changes to skyway access are the best option available right now to maintain safety and accessibility in the downtown core.”

Catch up on Alliance Bank Center building closure

The St. Paul police and fire departments will continue to patrol the building. The press release said drivers can still enter one of the building’s parking ramps from its Cedar Street Entrance. 

Madison Equities stopped paying utility bills and gave tenants two days to leave last month. St. Paul negotiated with Xcel Energy to keep the lights on until April 1. Most of the tenants have now left, leaving the building almost entirely vacant. 

empty building
Alliance Bank Center building in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday.
Gracie Stockton | MPR News

Notices have been posted outside Alliance Bank Center’s entrances. In Town Square, the automatic doors to the skyway no longer open.

The press release said alternative routes are available through Treasure Island Center, Securian Center and Town Square, but street-entrance hours are limited in some places.