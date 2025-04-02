Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minnesota News
Alex Haddon

Unusually high amount of cattail mosquitoes expected this summer

Mosquito
Minnesota is expected to see the highest number of cattail mosquitos in five years this summer.
Getty Images

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Minnesota will see the highest number of cattail mosquitoes in five years this July.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District predicts there will be four times as many cattails this summer compared to last year. This generation was born last summer during a period of unusually heavy rain. Over the past several years, their numbers have been extremely low due to drought conditions.  

That’s an increase people will notice, MMCD spokesperson Alex Carlson said.

“Right around the time when everybody wants to be outside for the Fourth of July, that’s when the mosquitos are going to be this year,” he said. “I love to be the bearer of good news.”

Minnesota has over 50 mosquito species. Most of them are “summer floodwater” mosquitoes. They hatch when it rains during the summer and mature quickly. Multiple generations can emerge in one year.

“That’s why it’s hard to predict most of the species, because it’s really dependent on what the summer rains do,” Carlson said. “Those ones are already in the water and will be coming out pretty much regardless of what the weather does right around the beginning of July.”

Cattails, on the other hand, hatch at the same time every year. Carlson said the “aggressive, people-biting” can sometimes make up 50 percent of Minnesota’s mosquitoes. In past years, that fraction was much smaller.

There will probably be surges of other species of mosquito throughout the year, but the cattails will be mostly gone by August. 