Detained U of M graduate student will remain in custody

The University of Minnesota graduate student currently detained pending deportation proceedings will be back in court later this week.

During a hearing at immigration court Tuesday an attorney for Doğukan Günaydın, 28, asked the court to pause the removal proceedings in order to hold another hearing to address new charges filed by the Department of Homeland Security. Those charges are not yet publicly available.

Attorney Hannah Brown said she expects Günaydın will testify during the hearing scheduled for Friday morning. Another hearing in Günaydın’s case is scheduled for next week.

Günaydın appeared remotely from Sherburne County Jail, wearing an orange jail uniform.

Brown had asked Judge Sarah Mazzie to close Tuesday’s proceedings to the public. She said Günaydın’s case has received a lot of public attention and she was concerned for his privacy and safety. Judge Mazzie denied that request.

Outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Fort Snelling, supporters gathered on Tuesday to show solidarity with University of Minnesota student Doğukan Günaydın. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Günaydın, who is from Turkey, was arrested by ICE late last month and his student visa was revoked. He sued the government alleging ICE violated his constitutional rights, for among other things, arresting him before DHS terminated his permission to remain in the U.S.

DHS argues that Günaydın should be deported because of a June 2023 drunk driving arrest. Günaydın pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor DWI in March 2024.