Vigils held for Red Lake citizen who died in detention

A group of about 30 people gathered Tuesday outside the trading post on the Red Lake Nation reservation to take part in one of two planned vigils. Robin Hanson, a citizen of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa, died while in custody at the Red Lake Detention Center on April 2.

Betty Hanson said while her husband Robin was incarcerated, he did not receive treatment for multiple preexisting health conditions.

“You just can’t let someone die in the jail and think no one is going to get in trouble for it,” she said. “He has family. He has family and we want justice for him.”

Betty Hanson said the death of her husband, Robin Hanson, is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

Hanson said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating her husband’s death. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Red Lake Tribal Council members also could not be reached for comment.

Hanson’s daughter, Angel Powers, noted there have been several deaths at the jail in the last several years.

“It’s an ongoing problem and they say they’re fixing it but I don’t see a change at all,” she said. “So I’m hoping with our voices we can push them into making some better policies for the jail.”

Powers would like to see a qualified nurse staffed at the jail. A second vigil was planned for Tuesday evening.

Angel Powers, the daughter of a Red Lake Band of Chippewa citizen who died while in custody at the Red Lake Detention Center earlier this month, led a vigil for her father. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News