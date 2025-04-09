Minnesota rolls out dashboard tracking federal funding cuts in the state

Minnesota officials on Wednesday put up a new public dashboard created to track federal funding streams cut under the Trump administration.

Gov. Tim Walz said the new web portal highlights funding designated for Minnesota that was cancelled in recent weeks. The site points to $296 million in federal grant funds that have been cut so far, though some of that money is still being argued over in court.

The bulk of the federal funds cut were designated for COVID-19 and responding to infectious disease. The Minnesota Department of Health laid off 170 employees following those cuts. Walz said that cancellation and the rapid layoffs that followed inspired the state government to prepare for other potential cuts.

The site designates another $55 million at risk of cancellation.

“We want to make sure Minnesotans have a little bit of lead time to see what's happening. They'll be able to see a lot of that in real time,” Walz said.

President Donald Trump and his cabinet have said they are downsizing the government ahead of a big push to extend tax cuts from his first term.

The state received more than $23 billion in federal grants in the current budget year alone. State budget directors have warned that additional cuts at the federal level could lead to reductions in health, education and other services administered by the state. Minnesota lawmakers have considered some tax hikes to bridge gaps in funding for Medicaid and other services but have so far split on whether to advance them.

They are in the process of writing a state budget for the next two years. The state could face a government shutdown if they can’t approve one before July 1. Their deadline to adjourn the legislative session is May 19.